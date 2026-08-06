Mayur Uniquoters consolidated net profit rises 37.79% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 24.71% to Rs 269.23 croreNet profit of Mayur Uniquoters rose 37.79% to Rs 56.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.71% to Rs 269.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 215.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales269.23215.88 25 OPM %21.8919.91 -PBDT81.6462.22 31 PBT74.1254.97 35 NP56.1240.73 38
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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 9:06 AM IST