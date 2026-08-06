Mayur Uniquoters consolidated net profit rises 37.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.71% to Rs 269.23 crore

Net profit of Mayur Uniquoters rose 37.79% to Rs 56.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.71% to Rs 269.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 215.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.269.23215.8821.8919.9181.6462.2274.1254.9756.1240.73

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