Mazagon Dock inks MoU for greenfield shipbuilding cluster in Andhra Pradesh

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) has entered into an MoU with National Shipbuilding & Heavy Industries Park Andhra Pradesh (NSHIPAP) to serve as the anchor shipyard for the proposed greenfield shipbuilding industrial cluster at Dugarajapatnam.

The proposed shipyard is envisaged to have an annual shipbuilding capacity of at least 1.2 million gross tonnage (GT). The project aims to develop a globally competitive shipbuilding and marine ecosystem in India.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is principally engaged in building and repairing ships, submarines, various types of vessels, and related engineering products for its customers.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 21.51% to Rs 549.41 crore on 12.08% increase in net sales to Rs 2942.7 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

The counter added 1.59% to settle at Rs 2,252 on the BSE.

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