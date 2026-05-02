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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders consolidated net profit rises 108.79% in the March 2026 quarter

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders consolidated net profit rises 108.79% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 21.29% to Rs 3850.39 crore

Net profit of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders rose 108.79% to Rs 679.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 325.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.29% to Rs 3850.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3174.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.04% to Rs 2583.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2413.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.77% to Rs 13006.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11431.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3850.393174.41 21 13006.3111431.88 14 OPM %14.103.76 -17.4218.28 - PBDT816.26398.41 105 3333.463176.85 5 PBT793.38369.81 115 3236.793061.66 6 NP679.18325.29 109 2583.382413.51 7

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First Published: May 02 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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