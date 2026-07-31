Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders consolidated net profit rises 21.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.08% to Rs 2942.70 crore

Net profit of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders rose 21.51% to Rs 549.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 452.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.08% to Rs 2942.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2625.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2942.702625.5915.1811.49715.42589.91686.45566.85549.41452.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News