Wednesday, May 27, 2026 | 09:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mazda standalone net profit rises 13.13% in the March 2026 quarter

Mazda standalone net profit rises 13.13% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

Sales rise 19.94% to Rs 64.19 crore

Net profit of Mazda rose 13.13% to Rs 6.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.94% to Rs 64.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.70% to Rs 27.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.72% to Rs 212.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 193.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales64.1953.52 20 212.05193.26 10 OPM %15.6114.74 -16.2715.51 - PBDT9.828.71 13 40.5436.90 10 PBT8.757.73 13 36.3633.01 10 NP6.295.56 13 27.5124.85 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sprayking reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.43 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sprayking reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.43 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Suyog Telematics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.49 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Suyog Telematics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.49 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Balaji Telefilms reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Balaji Telefilms reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

COSYN consolidated net profit declines 57.14% in the March 2026 quarter

COSYN consolidated net profit declines 57.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Pritish Nandy Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Pritish Nandy Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks To Watch TodayStock Market HolidayDividend Stocks TodayDelhi CNG Price HikeQ4 Results TodayIMD Weather UpdateGold and Silver Rate TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance