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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mazda standalone net profit rises 49.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Mazda standalone net profit rises 49.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:22 AM IST

Sales rise 61.88% to Rs 80.34 crore

Net profit of Mazda rose 49.29% to Rs 7.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 61.88% to Rs 80.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 49.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales80.3449.63 62 OPM %9.146.51 -PBDT10.757.34 46 PBT9.626.32 52 NP7.334.91 49

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:22 AM IST