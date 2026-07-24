MBL Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.19 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 35.61% to Rs 37.55 croreNet Loss of MBL Infrastructure reported to Rs 5.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 12.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.61% to Rs 37.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales37.5527.69 36 OPM %26.98-78.76 -PBDT25.221.52 1559 PBT11.00-12.25 LP NP-5.19-12.45 58
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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 9:08 AM IST