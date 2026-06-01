MBL Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.46 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 67.40% to Rs 52.18 crore

Net Loss of MBL Infrastructure reported to Rs 8.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 47.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 67.40% to Rs 52.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 22.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 169.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.20% to Rs 176.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 128.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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