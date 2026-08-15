Mcleod Russel India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.38 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.02% to Rs 261.11 crore

Net Loss of Mcleod Russel India reported to Rs 13.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 43.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.02% to Rs 261.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 215.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.261.11215.7611.163.322.39-36.72-13.33-51.65-13.38-43.48

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