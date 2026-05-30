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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mcleod Russel India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 72.67 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Mcleod Russel India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 72.67 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:53 PM IST

Sales decline 21.22% to Rs 130.35 crore

Net Loss of Mcleod Russel India reported to Rs 72.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 174.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 21.22% to Rs 130.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 165.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 123.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 197.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.62% to Rs 1154.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1185.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales130.35165.47 -21 1154.391185.41 -3 OPM %-106.85-75.60 --2.241.54 - PBDT-145.28-191.21 24 -165.30-202.54 18 PBT-161.30-206.97 22 -226.37-263.78 14 NP-72.67-174.41 58 -123.50-197.87 38

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

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