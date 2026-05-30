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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mcleod Russel India reports standalone net loss of Rs 49.19 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Mcleod Russel India reports standalone net loss of Rs 49.19 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:09 PM IST

Sales decline 34.08% to Rs 84.31 crore

Net Loss of Mcleod Russel India reported to Rs 49.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 169.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 34.08% to Rs 84.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 127.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 90.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 196.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.84% to Rs 974.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1024.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales84.31127.89 -34 974.821024.36 -5 OPM %-167.33-95.64 --4.062.15 - PBDT-126.40-186.73 32 -147.29-185.76 21 PBT-138.71-199.58 30 -195.91-236.10 17 NP-49.19-169.44 71 -90.86-196.36 54

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:08 PM IST

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