McNally Bharat Engineering Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 66.49 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 49.79% to Rs 15.20 crore

Net Loss of McNally Bharat Engineering Company reported to Rs 66.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 998.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 49.79% to Rs 15.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 3452.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1716.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 30.28% to Rs 73.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 104.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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