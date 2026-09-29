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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MCX appoints Ramesh Varakhedkar as Chief Business Officer

MCX appoints Ramesh Varakhedkar as Chief Business Officer

Last Updated : Sep 29 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

With effect from 28 September 2026

Multi Commodity Exchange of India announced that Ramesh Varakhedkar has joined the Company as Chief Business Officer and a Key Management Personnel with effect from 28 September 2026.

Varakhedkar brings more than 30 years of diversified experience. He has done his Accelerated General Management Programme from IIM Ahmedabad, Executive Programme in Applied Finance from IIM Calcutta, Post Graduate Diploma in Marketing and Sales and has done his Bachelors of Science.

Prior to joining MCX, Varakhedkar was associated with ICICI Securities Ltd. as Head - Commodities Business. He has also worked with organisations like Karvy Stock Broking, Metropolitan Stock Exchange, Citibank and ICICI Bank etc.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 9:16 AM IST