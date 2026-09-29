MCX appoints Ramesh Varakhedkar as Chief Business Officer

With effect from 28 September 2026

Multi Commodity Exchange of India announced that Ramesh Varakhedkar has joined the Company as Chief Business Officer and a Key Management Personnel with effect from 28 September 2026.

Varakhedkar brings more than 30 years of diversified experience. He has done his Accelerated General Management Programme from IIM Ahmedabad, Executive Programme in Applied Finance from IIM Calcutta, Post Graduate Diploma in Marketing and Sales and has done his Bachelors of Science.

Prior to joining MCX, Varakhedkar was associated with ICICI Securities Ltd. as Head - Commodities Business. He has also worked with organisations like Karvy Stock Broking, Metropolitan Stock Exchange, Citibank and ICICI Bank etc.