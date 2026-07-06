MCX expands gold delivery ecosystem, aligns BIS-standard bullion with Good Delivery norms

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) has expanded its Good Delivery framework for gold futures by accepting MCX Good Delivery Norms for BIS-standard gold and silver and adding more domestic refiners to its approved delivery list.

The changes, which will come into effect from 13 July 2026, are aimed at widening the pool of eligible bullion available for physical delivery across the exchange's gold futures contracts.

As part of the revision, MCX has empanelled M.D. Overseas Pvt. Ltd., Kundan Refinery Pvt. Ltd. and Zaveri and Company Pvt. Ltd. as domestic refiners under its Good Delivery norms. Their specified gold products will now be eligible for delivery against MCX gold futures contracts, subject to refinery- and product-specific approvals.

The exchange has also expanded the Good Delivery eligibility of several existing refiners. Titan Company will now be eligible to supply 1 kg gold bars in addition to Gold Mini contracts, while Augmont Enterprises, Parker Precious Metals and Sovereign Metals have been added to additional gold contract categories, including Gold, Gold Guinea and Gold Petal futures.

Following the changes, bullion produced by the newly empanelled refiners and the expanded list of approved refiners will be accepted for meeting delivery obligations across MCX's Gold (1 kg), Gold Mini (100 gm), Gold Ten (10 gm), Gold Guinea (8 gm) and Gold Petal (1 gm) futures contracts. The exchange said the move is consistent with its earlier expansion of the Good Delivery list to include LBMA-approved suppliers and select UAE Good Delivery refiners.

MCX said the revision has been made in continuation of its earlier circular on revising Good Delivery norms for BIS-standard gold and silver and in accordance with the applicable SEBI framework governing commodity derivatives contract specifications.

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