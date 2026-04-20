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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MCX gains after SEBI nod to invest in proposed coal exchange; to set up subsidiary

MCX gains after SEBI nod to invest in proposed coal exchange; to set up subsidiary

Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Multi Commodity Exchange of India rose 1.09% to Rs 2,883.80 after it has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to invest in a proposed coal exchange company.

The exchange plans to incorporate a wholly owned subsidiary, likely to be named MCX Coal Exchange or MCX Coal Exchange of India, following SEBIs approval granted on 17 April 2026.

The proposed entity will focus on developing a regulated, transparent and technology-driven platform for buying and selling coal, aimed at enabling efficient price discovery in the domestic market.

MCX said it will initially hold a 100% stake in the subsidiary, with the option to induct strategic partners at a later stage. The company has committed to invest up to Rs 100 crore to meet the minimum net worth requirements outlined in the draft Coal Exchange Rules.

 

The platform is expected to offer a standardized digital marketplace for physical delivery of coal at market-driven prices.

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With existing derivatives contracts in crude oil, natural gas and electricity futures, the move is expected to strengthen MCXs presence in the energy segment and broaden its commodity offerings.

The newly incorporated subsidiary will apply to the Coal Controller Organisation of India for necessary approvals as and when the regulatory framework is notified.

MCX is India's largest commodity derivatives exchange, with around 98% market share in commodity futures. It offers trading in a diverse range of commodities, spanning multiple segments including bullion, energy, metals and agri commodities, as well as sectoral commodity indices.

The company reported 150.63% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 401.12 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 160.04 crore in Q3 FY25. Income from operations jumped 120.85% YoY to Rs 665.62 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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