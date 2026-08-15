MCX launches Crude Sunflower Oil futures contract to strengthen price discovery

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) has introduced futures contracts on Crude Sunflower Oil, expanding exchange-traded risk-management avenues for participants across India's edible oil value chain.

India consumes an estimated 26-27 million tonnes of edible oil annually, with more than 60% of its requirement met through imports. The import dependence exposes the domestic market to global price movements, international supply-demand dynamics, currency fluctuations and changes in competing edible oil prices.

Sunflower oil accounts for around 9% of India's edible oil consumption, with annual crude sunflower oil consumption estimated at around 3 million tonnes. Nearly 2.8 million tonnes of this requirement is met through imports, making the segment particularly sensitive to international price movements and global supply conditions.

The pricing of edible oils is closely interconnected, influencing substitution patterns and the relative competitiveness of sunflower oil. MCX said the new contract will provide market participants with a transparent and exchange-traded mechanism to manage price exposure across the edible oil complex.

The contract is designed for importers, refiners, processors, traders and other participants across the value chain to manage exposure to price volatility and improve risk-management efficiency.

Commenting on the launch, Praveena Rai, MD & CEO of MCX, said the Crude Sunflower Oil futures contract will provide market participants with a transparent and efficient mechanism to manage price exposure while supporting the development of the domestic edible oil market.

The contract will be cash-settled, with prices quoted on an Ex-Tank JNPT basis, excluding applicable sales tax and GST.

MCX, operational since 2003, is India's leading commodity derivatives exchange. It had a market share of more than 98.5% by value of commodity futures contracts traded in Q1 FY27, according to the exchange. Its product portfolio spans bullion, energy, metals, agricultural commodities and sectoral commodity indices.

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