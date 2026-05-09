Saturday, May 09, 2026 | 12:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MCX Q4 PAT zooms 291% YoY to Rs 530 crore

MCX Q4 PAT zooms 291% YoY to Rs 530 crore

Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) reported 291% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 530 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 135 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 205% YoY to Rs 889 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 682 crore in Q4 FY26, registering a growth of 305% on a YoY basis.

EBITDA increased 271% YoY to Rs 703 crore during the quarter. Average daily turnover (ADT) in the futures and options (F&O) segment rose to Rs 5,40,000 crore.

Total expenses rose 58.27% YoY to Rs 242.10 crore in the March 2026 quarter. Employee benefits expense stood at Rs 46.06 crore (down 0.43% YoY), while finance costs jumped 61.53% YoY to Rs 0.21 crore during the period under review.

 

Also Read

suvendu adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as West Bengal CM, leads state's first BJP govt

Iran, Iran protests, Iran economy

Iranian businesses buckle under strain of record internet shutdown

Jimmy Lai

Trump-Xi talks may determine jailed Hong Kong activist Jimmy Lai's fate

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister-designate Suvendu Adhikari addresses party legislators after being elected the leader of the BJP legislature party, in Kolkata, Friday, May 8, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Sonar Bangla era begins: Adhikari as WB's first BJP govt set to take charge

TTV Dhinakaran

AMMK chief files complaint against Vijay's TVK over 'forged' support letter

Praveena Rai, Managing Director & CEO, MCX said, "Our operating revenue more than doubled, growing by 113% YoY, reflecting our focused strategy, strong execution, increased participation, across all segments, new members & new products. To strengthen the Commodity Derivatives ecosystem, we initiated a focused drive - Price in India : Hedge in India to promote and deepen hedging participation in India. Institutional and retail investors have also increasingly embraced the commodity asset class, leading to broader and deeper market participation. Going forward, our focus remains on sustainable growth, diversification of participation, products; further strengthening technology and risk frameworks, and continued enhancement of shareholder value

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 8 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each for FY26.

MCX is India's largest commodity derivatives exchange, with around 98% market share in commodity futures. It offers trading in a diverse range of commodities, spanning multiple segments including bullion, energy, metals and agri commodities, as well as sectoral commodity indices.

Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India rose 1.74% to end at Rs 3,097.15 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bharat Forge acquires 30% stake in Fortuna Engineering

Bharat Forge acquires 30% stake in Fortuna Engineering

Meesho makes additional investment of Rs 100 cr in Meesho Payments

Meesho makes additional investment of Rs 100 cr in Meesho Payments

Bajaj Healthcare reports dismal Q4 PAT

Bajaj Healthcare reports dismal Q4 PAT

Tata Comm acquires stake in Clean Max SPV

Tata Comm acquires stake in Clean Max SPV

Bombay Dyeing Q4 PAT jumps 82% YoY to Rs 21 cr

Bombay Dyeing Q4 PAT jumps 82% YoY to Rs 21 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

DC vs KKR LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayQ4 Results TodayDividend StocksSwiggy Q4 ResultsSuvendu AdhikariSuvendu Adhikari PA MurderSBI Q4 Results PreviewTechnology NewsPersonal Finance