Medi Assist Healthcare Services consolidated net profit rises 148.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.13% to Rs 241.99 crore

Net profit of Medi Assist Healthcare Services rose 148.67% to Rs 53.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.13% to Rs 241.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 188.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.29% to Rs 87.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 90.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.09% to Rs 904.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 723.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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