Medi Assist Healthcare Services consolidated net profit rises 23.57% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 24.12% to Rs 236.52 croreNet profit of Medi Assist Healthcare Services rose 23.57% to Rs 27.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.12% to Rs 236.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 190.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales236.52190.56 24 OPM %20.3022.05 -PBDT56.7544.62 27 PBT34.9130.51 14 NP27.6822.40 24
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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 5:50 PM IST