Medi Caps reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.23 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 1.49% to Rs 2.72 croreNet Loss of Medi Caps reported to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.49% to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.722.68 1 OPM %-67.28-125.75 -PBDT-1.78-3.06 42 PBT-2.23-3.49 36 NP-2.23-3.49 36
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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:06 AM IST