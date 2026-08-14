Media Matrix Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 84.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 83.37% to Rs 428.45 crore

Net profit of Media Matrix Worldwide rose 84.46% to Rs 2.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 83.37% to Rs 428.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 233.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.428.45233.651.502.024.582.364.412.182.731.48

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