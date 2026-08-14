Medicamen Biotech consolidated net profit declines 1.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.29% to Rs 47.90 crore

Net profit of Medicamen Biotech declined 1.40% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.29% to Rs 47.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 43.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.47.9043.049.0410.734.363.932.572.132.122.15

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