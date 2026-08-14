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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Medicamen Biotech consolidated net profit declines 1.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Medicamen Biotech consolidated net profit declines 1.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 6:13 PM IST

Sales rise 11.29% to Rs 47.90 crore

Net profit of Medicamen Biotech declined 1.40% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.29% to Rs 47.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 43.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales47.9043.04 11 OPM %9.0410.73 -PBDT4.363.93 11 PBT2.572.13 21 NP2.122.15 -1

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 6:13 PM IST