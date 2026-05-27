Medicamen Biotech consolidated net profit rises 59.50% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 104.83% to Rs 60.65 croreNet profit of Medicamen Biotech rose 59.50% to Rs 3.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 104.83% to Rs 60.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 35.58% to Rs 9.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.67% to Rs 197.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 162.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales60.6529.61 105 197.77162.55 22 OPM %8.97-5.44 -9.918.53 - PBDT6.792.97 129 19.2016.95 13 PBT5.062.49 103 11.989.88 21 NP3.862.42 60 9.647.11 36
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First Published: May 27 2026 | 6:06 PM IST