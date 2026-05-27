Medicamen Biotech consolidated net profit rises 59.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 104.83% to Rs 60.65 crore

Net profit of Medicamen Biotech rose 59.50% to Rs 3.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 104.83% to Rs 60.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.58% to Rs 9.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.67% to Rs 197.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 162.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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