Medico Remedies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions Ltd, TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd, Aastha Spintex Ltd and Manugraph India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 September 2026.

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions Ltd, TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd, Aastha Spintex Ltd and Manugraph India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 September 2026.

Medico Remedies Ltd tumbled 19.99% to Rs 26.14 at 14:28 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21879 shares in the past one month.

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions Ltd lost 19.98% to Rs 87.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd crashed 11.12% to Rs 8.71. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1726 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3791 shares in the past one month.

Aastha Spintex Ltd fell 10.00% to Rs 72.74. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Manugraph India Ltd shed 9.98% to Rs 19.93. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 28908 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20345 shares in the past one month.