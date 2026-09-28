Medico Remedies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd, Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd, Growington Ventures India Ltd and EKI Energy Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 September 2026.

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd, Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd, Growington Ventures India Ltd and EKI Energy Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 September 2026.

Medico Remedies Ltd lost 14.88% to Rs 22.25 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39339 shares in the past one month.

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd crashed 12.83% to Rs 107. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2134 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 355 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd tumbled 12.38% to Rs 11.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24634 shares in the past one month.

Growington Ventures India Ltd corrected 12.09% to Rs 0.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 88.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 81.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

EKI Energy Services Ltd pared 9.96% to Rs 90.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20042 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33883 shares in the past one month.