Medico Remedies standalone net profit rises 35.02% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 37.55% to Rs 56.81 croreNet profit of Medico Remedies rose 35.02% to Rs 5.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.55% to Rs 56.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 30.03% to Rs 13.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.73% to Rs 206.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 150.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales56.8141.30 38 206.38150.94 37 OPM %12.6016.15 -8.269.94 - PBDT9.136.47 41 21.1616.53 28 PBT8.335.70 46 18.0713.50 34 NP5.864.34 35 13.1210.09 30
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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:13 AM IST