Medico Remedies standalone net profit rises 35.02% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.55% to Rs 56.81 crore

Net profit of Medico Remedies rose 35.02% to Rs 5.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.55% to Rs 56.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.03% to Rs 13.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.73% to Rs 206.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 150.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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