Medplus Health Q4 PAT rises 26% to Rs 33 cr

Medplus Health Services reported a 25.66% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 33.4 crore on 18.96% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,490.5 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

Profit before tax soared 85.39% year on year to Rs 31.98 in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Operating EBITDA stood at 58.13 crore in the March quarter, up 43.1% from Rs 40.62 crore reported in Q4 FY23. Operating EBITDA margin improved to 3.9% in Q4 FY24 as compared to 3.2% recorded in the corresponding period last year.

On a full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit climbed 31.57% to Rs 65.47 crore on 23.42% rise in revenue to Rs 5,624.86 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Medplus Health Services is in the business of pathological laboratory testing and manufacturing, wholesale trading and contract manufacturing of pharma, fast-moving consumer goods and beauty products and rendering of management services to group companies and holds investments in subsidiary companies.

The scrip shed 1.31% to currently trade at Rs 694.25 on the BSE.

