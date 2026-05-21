Medplus Health Services consolidated net profit rises 24.62% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 23.50% to Rs 1864.39 croreNet profit of Medplus Health Services rose 24.62% to Rs 63.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.50% to Rs 1864.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1509.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 46.12% to Rs 219.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 150.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.33% to Rs 6892.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6136.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1864.391509.61 24 6892.476136.05 12 OPM %9.079.03 -8.817.94 - PBDT156.29125.33 25 558.20433.13 29 PBT80.3461.12 31 275.33183.29 50 NP63.9851.34 25 219.65150.32 46
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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:11 AM IST