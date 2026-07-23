MedPlus Health Sevices board approves suspension of capex plans

At meeting held on 23 July 2026

The board of MedPlus Health Services at its meeting held on 23 July 2026 after reviewing the present business structure and market outlook has approved to keep in abeyance the implementation of both the capex plan viz. setting up of food park by Optival Health Solutions (a material subsidiary) and setting up a concierge health & wellness services facility at Hyderabad, Telangana.