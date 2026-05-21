Medplus rises after Q4 PAT jumps 25% YoY to Rs 64 cr

Medplus Health Services (MedPlus) rose 4.22% after the company reported a 24.62% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 63.98 crore on a 23.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,864.39 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 31.45% to Rs 80.34 crore in Q4 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 189.77 crore in Q4 FY26, registering the growth of 24.71% compared with Rs 152.17 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved to 10.2% in Q4 FY26 as against 10.1% in Q4 FY25.

On the segmental front, revenue from the retail segment rose 23.48% YoY to Rs 1,828.98 crore, while revenue from diagnostic services grew 23.86% YoY to Rs 34.78 crore in Q4 FY26.

On a full-year basis, consolidated net profit jumped 46.12% to Rs 219.65 crore on a 12.33% rise in revenue to Rs 6,892.47 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Meanwhile, the company said it has approved the re-appointment of Mr. Gangadi Madhukar Reddy as managing director for a period of five years, commencing August 03, 2026, subject to approval of the companys members.

MedPlus Health Services (MedPlus) is an organized pharmacy retail company with both online and offline presence. It operates in retail pharmaceutical sales, diagnostics services and offers wellness and FMCG products, including private-label offerings through its store network.

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