Meera Industries secures domestic order of Rs 7.95 cr

Meera Industries has secured a domestic order valued at Rs 7.95 crore from DNB Textiles, Surat (DNB), a well-established fabric manufacturer, as part of DNB's large-scale capacity expansion in Surat.

The ordered machines are designed to support BSY filament twisted yarn production for fabrics and industrial applications, typically using polyester, viscose, cotton, and blended yarns.

MEERA's solution set, particularly its high-speed TFO (Two-For-One) twisting expertise for hightwist yarns, is well suited to modern manufacturing requirements where productivity, package quality, and energy efficiency are key operating priorities.