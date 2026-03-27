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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Meesho allots 3.63 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Meesho allots 3.63 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 7:32 PM IST
Meesho has allotted 3,63,12,662 equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- each to the eligible employees, upon exercise of vested options under Company's ESOP 2024 Plan. Pursuant to the above allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 4,52,77,42,534 (comprising 4,52,77,42,534 equity shares of Re. 1/- each) to Rs. 4,56,40,55,196 (comprising 4,56,40,55,196 equity shares of Re. 1/- each).

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First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 7:32 PM IST

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