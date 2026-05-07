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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Meesho gains after Q4 net loss narrows to Rs 166 cr

Meesho gains after Q4 net loss narrows to Rs 166 cr

Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Meesho advanced 3.08% to Rs 202.55 affter the company's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 166.34 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 1,393.12 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations climbed 47.14% YoY to Rs 3,531.21 crore in Q4 FY26.

The company reported pre-tax loss of Rs 160.08 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with pre tax loss of Rs 1,394.93 crore in Q4 FY25.

The company reported net merchandise value (NMV) of Rs 11,371 crore, up around 43% YoY, with 717 million orders (over 43% YoY), driven by continued new user onboarding and deeper engagement from existing cohorts.

 

Annual transacting users (ATU) climbed 28% YoY to 264 million in Q4 FY26.

Meesho Mall grew 82% YoY in Q4 FY26, enabling value-conscious consumers to access national brands at competitive prices. Top brands scaled over 6X, while FMCG, led by Beauty and Personal Care, grew 86%.

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On full year basis, the companys consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 1,357.73 crore in FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 3,941.70 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 34.47% YoY to Rs 12,626.34 crore in FY26.

Vidit Aatrey, Founder & CEO, Meesho said, FY2026 has deepened our conviction that the Indian e-commerce market has far more depth than most people assume. In emerging markets like China, Southeast Asia, and Latin America, more than 80% of smartphone users shop online. In India, that number is around 30%, not because Indians don't want to shop online, but because nobody built e-commerce that actually works for them. Every time we removed one of those barriers, the market got larger. That pattern has held for a decade.

What AI has changed is the pace at which we can now remove them. Today, more than 75% of orders on Meesho come from personalized feeds that infer what a user is looking for before they even type a query. Vaani, our voice shopping agent, lets a user describe what they want in their own language and complete a purchase through conversation. GeoIndia decodes the landmarkbased, vernacular addresses that conventional systems cannot parse. The result is that first-time buyers who had never placed an order online are now completing purchases on Meesho.

Meanwhile, the board approved an additional investment of up to Rs 100 crore in its subsidiary, Meesho Payments, through subscription to a rights issue or further capital issuance in one or more tranches.

Meesho is a multi-sided technology platform driving e-commerce in India by connecting four key stakeholders: consumers, sellers, logistics partners, and content creators. The company operates its e-commerce marketplace under the brand name Meesho, enabling consumers to access a wide range of affordable products while offering sellers a low-cost platform to grow their businesses.

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

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