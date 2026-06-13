Meesho inks pact to acquire Kirana Club for Rs 202-cr

Meesho announced that it has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% stake in Kirana Club for a consideration of Rs 202.08 crore, to strengthen its presence in E-commerce ecosystem.

Under the agreement, Meesho will acquire 100% of the share capital of Kirana Club and 0.41% of the share capital of RPLPL from the identified selling shareholders through three tranches.

Kirana Club, incorporated in Singapore, develops proprietary software applications and operates a digital platform catering to grocery retailers. Its subsidiary, Retail Pulse Lab (RPLPL), operates a B2B e-commerce marketplace that connects kirana stores and small retailers with FMCG brands and distributors, primarily across Tier-2, Tier-3, Tier-4 cities and rural India. The platform generates revenue through commissions and advertising services.

For FY26, Kirana Club reported a turnover of SGD 45,808.25, while RPLPL recorded a turnover of Rs 15.84 crore.

As per the agreement, the company will acquire 100% shareholding in Kirana Club incorporated under laws of Singapore and 0.41% of the share capital of RPLPL, an existing subsidiary of Kirana Club incorporated under the laws of India, from the identified selling shareholders, under three tranches.

The company said that the acquisition extends its mission of democratizing internet commerce to millions of retailers who power commerce across India, and provides significant deeper access to not only the over $650 billion grocery market of which Kirana and general trade channels accounts for more than 90%, but also a platform for B2B play across categories.

Kirana Club will continue to operate independently within the Meesho group. The acquisition is expected to be completed in three tranches, on or before March 31, 2027, subject to satisfaction of the conditions precedent and other terms and conditions set out in the SPA

Anshul Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of Kirana Club, said, Kirana Club was built on a simple belief: small retailers in Bharat deserve the same access, transparency and efficiency as modern retail. Over the last few years, we have built deep trust with kirana retailers by combining community, local insights and commerce. Meesho understands Bharat at scale and shares our belief in serving underserved users through technology. With this partnership, we can accelerate our mission of building Indias most trusted digital commerce network for kiranas.

Vidit Aatrey, chairman, managing director and chief executive officer, Meesho, said, At Meesho, we have always believed that technology can expand access and opportunity for underserved users across India. Kirana Club has built deep trust among small retailers through its asset-light and community-first approach. We see significant opportunities to strengthen access, transparency and product discovery for kiranas in underserved markets across India, and also extend this to all forms of B2B retail across India.

Meesho is a multi-sided technology platform driving e-commerce in India by connecting four key stakeholders: consumers, sellers, logistics partners, and content creators. The company operates its e-commerce marketplace under the brand name Meesho, enabling consumers to access a wide range of affordable products while offering sellers a low-cost platform to grow their businesses.

The companys consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 166.34 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 1,393.12 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations climbed 47.14% YoY to Rs 3,531.21 crore in Q4 FY26.

The counter shed 0.71% to settle at Rs 167.15 on the BSE.

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