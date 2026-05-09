Meesho makes additional investment of Rs 100 cr in Meesho Payments

Meesho has additionally invested Rs 100 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Meesho Payments on 08 May 2026. The said investment will not cause any change in the percentage of the equity shareholding of the Company in MPPL.

The Investment by the Company is intended to support the overall business operations and growth of MPPL, enabling it to enhance its capabilities, scale its operations, and effectively meet its business and regulatory requirements. The infusion of funds is expected to facilitate expansion of MPPL's activities, improve operational efficiency, and support the development of its offerings in line with the evolving needs of the business and the market needs.