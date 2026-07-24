Meesho reports consolidated net loss of Rs 132.84 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 48.28% to Rs 3712.81 crore

Net Loss of Meesho reported to Rs 132.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 289.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 48.28% to Rs 3712.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2503.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3712.812503.87-6.05-10.56-113.18-139.70-132.84-147.68-132.84-289.36

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