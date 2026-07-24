Meesho reports consolidated net loss of Rs 132.84 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 48.28% to Rs 3712.81 croreNet Loss of Meesho reported to Rs 132.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 289.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 48.28% to Rs 3712.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2503.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3712.812503.87 48 OPM %-6.05-10.56 -PBDT-113.18-139.70 19 PBT-132.84-147.68 10 NP-132.84-289.36 54
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Spandana Sphoorty Financial reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.88 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 9:05 AM IST