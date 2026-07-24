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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Meesho reports consolidated net loss of Rs 132.84 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Meesho reports consolidated net loss of Rs 132.84 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 48.28% to Rs 3712.81 crore

Net Loss of Meesho reported to Rs 132.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 289.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 48.28% to Rs 3712.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2503.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3712.812503.87 48 OPM %-6.05-10.56 -PBDT-113.18-139.70 19 PBT-132.84-147.68 10 NP-132.84-289.36 54

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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