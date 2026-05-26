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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mega Corporation standalone net profit declines 7.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Mega Corporation standalone net profit declines 7.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 13.95% to Rs 1.96 crore

Net profit of Mega Corporation declined 7.14% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.95% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 268.00% to Rs 0.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.42% to Rs 7.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.961.72 14 7.496.02 24 OPM %76.0279.07 -73.5680.90 - PBDT0.550.38 45 1.690.81 109 PBT0.430.26 65 1.220.37 230 NP0.130.14 -7 0.920.25 268

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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