Mega Nirman & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 269.23% to Rs 2.40 crore

Net profit of Mega Nirman & Industries reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 269.23% to Rs 2.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2.400.65-13.33-44.620.09-0.170.04-0.180.03-0.18

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