Mega Nirman & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.26 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 83.61% to Rs 3.36 croreNet profit of Mega Nirman & Industries reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 83.61% to Rs 3.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 600.00% to Rs 0.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 112.20% to Rs 14.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3.361.83 84 14.796.97 112 OPM %17.26-18.58 -0.61-10.33 - PBDT0.640.01 6300 0.790.10 690 PBT0.340 0 0.460.07 557 NP0.260 0 0.350.05 600
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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:13 AM IST