Megastar Foods consolidated net profit rises 40.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.50% to Rs 132.57 crore

Net profit of Megastar Foods rose 40.25% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.50% to Rs 132.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 107.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.132.57107.345.636.335.344.273.052.092.231.59

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