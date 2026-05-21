Megastar Foods consolidated net profit rises 70.99% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 20.33% to Rs 146.06 croreNet profit of Megastar Foods rose 70.99% to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.33% to Rs 146.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 121.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 145.38% to Rs 9.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 47.53% to Rs 532.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 361.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales146.06121.38 20 532.58361.01 48 OPM %6.757.99 -6.626.11 - PBDT5.384.10 31 21.4510.61 102 PBT3.071.95 57 12.415.26 136 NP2.241.31 71 9.303.79 145
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First Published: May 21 2026 | 6:17 PM IST