Meghmani Organics consolidated net profit declines 59.49% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 14.30% to Rs 474.34 croreNet profit of Meghmani Organics declined 59.49% to Rs 8.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.30% to Rs 474.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 553.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 28.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 10.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.53% to Rs 2173.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2079.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales474.34553.46 -14 2173.962079.75 5 OPM %4.1611.83 -8.126.86 - PBDT36.4860.04 -39 180.99117.60 54 PBT7.1530.55 -77 62.049.47 555 NP8.0319.82 -59 28.74-10.60 LP
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First Published: May 14 2026 | 4:51 PM IST