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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Meghmani Organics consolidated net profit rises 280.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Meghmani Organics consolidated net profit rises 280.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 2:33 PM IST

Sales decline 11.54% to Rs 542.83 crore

Net profit of Meghmani Organics rose 280.05% to Rs 48.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 11.54% to Rs 542.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 613.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales542.83613.62 -12 OPM %18.0410.90 -PBDT96.7854.00 79 PBT66.9824.30 176 NP48.1912.68 280

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 2:33 PM IST

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