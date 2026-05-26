Meghna Infracon Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 48.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 52.48% to Rs 18.48 crore

Net profit of Meghna Infracon Infrastructure declined 48.98% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 52.48% to Rs 18.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 41.67% to Rs 5.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.85% to Rs 46.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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