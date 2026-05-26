Meghna Infracon Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 48.98% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 52.48% to Rs 18.48 croreNet profit of Meghna Infracon Infrastructure declined 48.98% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 52.48% to Rs 18.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 41.67% to Rs 5.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.85% to Rs 46.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales18.4812.12 52 46.2039.88 16 OPM %14.9931.27 -22.1228.44 - PBDT2.744.03 -32 10.1111.38 -11 PBT2.573.93 -35 9.5611.20 -15 NP2.003.92 -49 5.399.24 -42
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.59 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 26 2026 | 2:04 PM IST