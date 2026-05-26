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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Meghna Infracon Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 48.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Meghna Infracon Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 48.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Sales rise 52.48% to Rs 18.48 crore

Net profit of Meghna Infracon Infrastructure declined 48.98% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 52.48% to Rs 18.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 41.67% to Rs 5.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.85% to Rs 46.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales18.4812.12 52 46.2039.88 16 OPM %14.9931.27 -22.1228.44 - PBDT2.744.03 -32 10.1111.38 -11 PBT2.573.93 -35 9.5611.20 -15 NP2.003.92 -49 5.399.24 -42

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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