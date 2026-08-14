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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Meghna Infracon Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 61.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Meghna Infracon Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 61.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 6:14 PM IST

Sales decline 19.48% to Rs 8.43 crore

Net profit of Meghna Infracon Infrastructure declined 61.15% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 19.48% to Rs 8.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8.4310.47 -19 OPM %10.9119.58 -PBDT0.792.04 -61 PBT0.671.92 -65 NP0.541.39 -61

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 6:14 PM IST