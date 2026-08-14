Meghna Infracon Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 61.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 19.48% to Rs 8.43 crore

Net profit of Meghna Infracon Infrastructure declined 61.15% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 19.48% to Rs 8.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.8.4310.4710.9119.580.792.040.671.920.541.39

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