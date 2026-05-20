Megri Soft consolidated net profit rises 64.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.29% to Rs 0.92 crore

Net profit of Megri Soft rose 64.29% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.29% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.71% to Rs 0.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 17.98% to Rs 2.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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