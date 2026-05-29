Mehai Technology consolidated net profit rises 192.52% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 18.34% to Rs 61.81 croreNet profit of Mehai Technology rose 192.52% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.34% to Rs 61.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.48% to Rs 7.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.18% to Rs 124.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 119.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales61.8152.23 18 124.45119.46 4 OPM %8.564.75 -12.3611.09 - PBDT4.631.66 179 11.8210.99 8 PBT4.151.41 194 11.0710.45 6 NP3.131.07 193 7.747.48 3
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 4:34 PM IST