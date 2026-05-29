Mehai Technology consolidated net profit rises 192.52% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.34% to Rs 61.81 crore

Net profit of Mehai Technology rose 192.52% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.34% to Rs 61.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.48% to Rs 7.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.18% to Rs 124.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 119.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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