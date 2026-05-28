Mehta Integrated Finance standalone net profit declines 94.44% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 55.56% to Rs 0.16 crore

Net profit of Mehta Integrated Finance declined 94.44% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 55.56% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 78.05% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 31.19% to Rs 0.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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