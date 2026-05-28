Mehta Integrated Finance standalone net profit declines 94.44% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 55.56% to Rs 0.16 croreNet profit of Mehta Integrated Finance declined 94.44% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 55.56% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 78.05% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 31.19% to Rs 0.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.160.36 -56 0.751.09 -31 OPM %6.2550.00 -13.3338.53 - PBDT0.010.18 -94 0.100.42 -76 PBT0.010.18 -94 0.090.41 -78 NP0.010.18 -94 0.090.41 -78
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First Published: May 28 2026 | 6:01 PM IST