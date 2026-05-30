Mehta Securities standalone net profit declines 77.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.09 crore

Net profit of Mehta Securities declined 77.78% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 31.11% to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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