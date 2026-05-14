Menon Bearings consolidated net profit rises 108.47% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.60% to Rs 87.18 crore

Net profit of Menon Bearings rose 108.47% to Rs 13.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.60% to Rs 87.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 63.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 53.43% to Rs 38.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.79% to Rs 293.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 239.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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